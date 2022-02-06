Version 1.0 Released

Howdy!

We've been working on a bigger update for some time now. It's almost been a year since the game's launch, and we wanted to give players a more substantial update. This is also the version where we move out of Early Access.

There's lots of big and small quality of life improvements in this update, and we've been wanting to put these into the game for some time now. One highlight especially is the new Player update screen, where you can now check your level and the individual skill levels that you have. The update menu can now also be accessed via the in-game menu screen!



**

Fixed Survival mode player update bug.

Updated the visuals and added UI stats on the update screen.

When a player gets an update, their health is filled back to maximum.

Slight tweaks into enemy health points.

Slight tweaking of Player movement speeds.

Fixed Moo Fiend detonating on low health.

Fixed boss monsters to take flame damage as well.

Pistol made slightly more powerful.

Mangler character animation rig bug fixed.

Fixes for the performance with enemies.

You can now update the player even if you close the update menu before assigning skill points.

Added sounds for DevMode and Customization codes activated via the secret console.

Updated the main menu help screen.

Optimization fixes for the survival maps.

Fixes for the Research lab map.

Minor optimization fixes for the campaign maps.

Minor enemy navigation fixes.

**

Enjoy!

- Harri J.

