0.13.10 - Performance go brrr

With 0.13.10 there will be some memory improvements for longer games, and it also includes patches 0.13.8 and 0.13.9 which came with some smaller quality of life changes like the map loader and so on! Enjoy WorldBox!
0.13.10
- changes: If a game error happens, the console will pop up
- fixes: Clean up unsuccessful autosaves
- fixes: Achievement popup would show lower and smaller than needed
- fixes: Performance improvements for longer games
- fixes: Some stability fixes
0.13.9
- fixes: Some stability fixes
0.13.8
- changes: New map loader! It will make the sheep go round and round brrr
- changes: Smaller console font size
- fixes: Some save slots showed up as existing, although there was no map inside
- fixes: Some people could not get any ads
- fixes: Some iOS devices had freezes
- fixes: Soft crash when checking kingdom relations
- fixes: Some freezes here and there
