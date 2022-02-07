 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

WorldBox - God Simulator update for 7 February 2022

0.13.10 - Performance go brrr

Share · View all patches · Build 8154399 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With 0.13.10 there will be some memory improvements for longer games, and it also includes patches 0.13.8 and 0.13.9 which came with some smaller quality of life changes like the map loader and so on! Enjoy WorldBox!

0.13.10
  • changes: If a game error happens, the console will pop up
  • fixes: Clean up unsuccessful autosaves
  • fixes: Achievement popup would show lower and smaller than needed
  • fixes: Performance improvements for longer games
  • fixes: Some stability fixes
0.13.9
  • fixes: Some stability fixes
0.13.8
  • changes: New map loader! It will make the sheep go round and round brrr
  • changes: Smaller console font size
  • fixes: Some save slots showed up as existing, although there was no map inside
  • fixes: Some people could not get any ads
  • fixes: Some iOS devices had freezes
  • fixes: Soft crash when checking kingdom relations
  • fixes: Some freezes here and there

Missed the earlier updates?

Changed files in this update

WB Windows Depot 1206561
  • Loading history…
WB Linux Depot 1206562
  • Loading history…
WB macOS Depot 1206563
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.