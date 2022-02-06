-
Optimized some animation playback to increase smoothness, although the current version is still unstable, but we try to improve the problem
(Unity version will no longer have these delay problems)
-
We reduced the number of giant monsters in the challenge room and changed some monsters
-
Savannah - Inferno Difficulty Fixed the problem with the treasure room
Fixed the problem of entering the room when there are a certain number of items
Last Devil update for 6 February 2022
1.1.4 Version Updates(Additional fixes)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
