Last Devil update for 6 February 2022

1.1.4 Version Updates(Additional fixes)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Optimized some animation playback to increase smoothness, although the current version is still unstable, but we try to improve the problem

    (Unity version will no longer have these delay problems)

  2. We reduced the number of giant monsters in the challenge room and changed some monsters

  3. Savannah - Inferno Difficulty Fixed the problem with the treasure room

    Fixed the problem of entering the room when there are a certain number of items

