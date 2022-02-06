 Skip to content

Spirits Abyss update for 6 February 2022

Patch v14.28

Patch v14.28

Share · View all patches · Build 8154303

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a "Spirits Abyss 100%" achievement for getting all other achievements. If you previously had them all then just boot up into the title screen and the 100% achievement should drop.
  • Added an Achievements screen to the Grimoire Compendium where (you can probably guess!) you can view all of the game's achievements.
  • Added a helpful tip when playing a Co-Op game for the first time explaining the Twin can teleport by pressing the Item button.
  • Increased the chance for a crate to contain an item or be booby trapped if you already have a lot of bombs.
  • Sullenwoods: During a Lexicanium Hunt, Hanged Haunters will no longer appear and Hang Hauntlings will always drop a Restless Heart upon death (and now have a small chance of doing so in other game modes).

//bug fixes

  • Delete Save menu: Deleting all data will now restart the game (otherwise it can cause crashes in the current run). Resetting the settings wasn't setting the sounds to the default level.
  • Dropping down from a ledge would instantly activate the Seraphus Feather and Selestious Talisman items.
  • In the Frostal Fields region one of the room sections had a chance of creating a chest/crate inside of a wall.
  • The Olden Trial sub-stage rewards weren't conforming with the Seed and could give you a passive item you already had.
  • Getting the Curseify Hearts curse wasn't turning restless hearts into cursed hearts.
  • A crate containing a Seraphus Feather would teleport it downwards through the floor.
  • The Snow Globe had the wrong short description.
  • The Rusty Key can now be used to unlock the Sinners Chambers domain region.
  • The Wally Vomiter can now be hurt by the player's orbitals and item projectiles.
  • The ambient warp vortex sound would continue endlessly in some circumstances (eg when using a Flute or quitting the game mode when close to one).

