-
Fix the bug that will not brush strange in desert friendship level.
-
Fix the bug of double blade bone removal and shadowless chop on the eye of the abyss.
-
Remove the bully body of the little monster ghost of Hades.
-
Change shadowless chop to kill the enemy before changing the target.
-
Fix the bug that the client will hide the loading interface earlier than the server.
-
Fix the bug that the client quits halfway and then joins the game halfway to obtain additional materials.
-
Fix the bug that the client obtains additional quantity of goods after purchasing goods.
EdgeOfTheAbyssAwaken update for 6 February 2022
Version 0.92.3257 update announcement
Patchnotes via Steam Community
