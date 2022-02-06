 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

EdgeOfTheAbyssAwaken update for 6 February 2022

Version 0.92.3257 update announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 8154299 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fix the bug that will not brush strange in desert friendship level.

  2. Fix the bug of double blade bone removal and shadowless chop on the eye of the abyss.

  3. Remove the bully body of the little monster ghost of Hades.

  4. Change shadowless chop to kill the enemy before changing the target.

  5. Fix the bug that the client will hide the loading interface earlier than the server.

  6. Fix the bug that the client quits halfway and then joins the game halfway to obtain additional materials.

  7. Fix the bug that the client obtains additional quantity of goods after purchasing goods.

Changed files in this update

临渊觉醒 Content Depot 1641671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.