Small Update: Level 7-9 Balancing & Fan Convention Overhaul

Hello Animators, I've got a small balancing patch for you here!
Small Fixes:
- Renamed the Blue Clipboard "Studio" instead of "Crew" to more accurate describe it.
- Ensure that Mom doesn't win the same Sub-Award twice in a row during the T-Pose Awards
Balancing for Levels 7-9
- Lowered the Instant and Royalty Payouts for the two big TV series. They were a bit OP after the last update.
- Increased the punishment for failing to win anything at an Awards Show.
- Added better indication that "Entourage" is coming in the next big update.
- Fan Rating starts to Decay in Level 8, based on the difficulty level and your Corruption
- You must create one of all three sizes of Fan Conventions (see next section)
Fan Convention Revamp
- To start a Fan Convention, first you make a few selections. You choose size of the venue, the quality of the food and entertainment, how much you will spend on Ads & Deals and how many days the Convention will last.
- Next, you pay the initial Money fee, Ads & Deals, and you earn the Fan Rating right away since you are "announcing" the event, and the Producer can begin preparing the Convention. The length of time is based on the factors you selected, as well as whether or not you paid to "Rush" the preparation.
- While Preparing and Running a Fan Convention, your new level 8 Fan Decay is reversed, and you slowly gain Fan rating instead.
- Once the Fan Convention has been prepared, it begins automatically. Now it uses the entire Production Room, instead of just half of it, but you gain the perk of EVERY Fan Film you create during the Fan Convention will go Viral and make extra money!
Changed files in this update