Hey everyone!

We're excited to finally be able to provide a new version to the public! ːhealthyhearthlingː

Some of you may believe that progress has come to a halt, however this is far from the case.

If you're a member of our Discord server, you're presumably already aware of this.

We continued to publish almost weekly updates, but only to our supporter branch.

This was due to the fact that there were a lot of unstable changes that needed to be properly evaluated.

There has been a longer gap between updates due to this and a few additional factors that we'd like to share with you:

For the boss 5 update, we conducted a closed test phase, which revealed that it required further development before it can be released to the general public.

We want Boss 5 to be exceptional because it is meant to be the game's finale. Dont worry, we have some post-endgame stuff planned as well.

We've upgraded our Unity version and switched from collab to plastic scm for source control.

This change took a significant amount of effort to ensure that everything was in good state.

In the upcoming Dev Diary, we'll go through this in further detail, as well as our plans for the future.

Arcade revamp

It's finally done. The Arcade has been completely revamped.

There will be some minor changes and more content, but in general the building is fully functional.

The new Arcade has three minigames (Lucky Wheel, Jumble, and Adventure) with similar yet distinct gameplay. All of the games require the use of Arcade resources and provide various rewards.

The amount you wager has an influence on the quantity of resources/gems you may win, but it also affects your luck factor.

In all three games, the luck factor is crucial since it influences your chances of receiving better rewards.

If you wish to unlock additional modules, artifacts, or skillpoints, you should strive for the highest potential luck factor.

You may also win cards from a specific set in each minigame. There are presently nine sets of five cards each. In addition, each card comes in a variety of rarities.

A set's completion unlocks additional skillpoints based on the set's maximum rarity, for a total of 32 skillpoints per set.

The Arcade provides you with a total of 1488 skillpoints, which can come in useful at any stage of the game.

Hardmode Challenges

Once you reach a certain point in the game, the few challenges that exist are no longer difficult.

As a consequence, we've added a hardmode for challenges. The Town's Tower boosts aren't applied in hardmode, and waves are doubled. It all boils down to finding the best blueprint for the challenge.

Let us know what you come up with!

AI alterations

AI scripts can now be organized into packages that can be exported and imported.

Some bugs and annoyances have been addressed (see changelog below)

Changelog

New Stuff

added hard mode challenges

added audio sync setup to Boss 3 in Statue of Cubos

added option 'Size (UI)'

added experimental option 'Dynamic Rendering' to disable rendering when the game is not focused

added AI function 'UI: Size'

added Power Plant Boost for Arcade

added Power Plant Boost for Trading Post

added tooltips to all military requirements

added tooltips to crafter scan requirements

added tutorial to Headquarters

added tutorial to Arcade

added trading cards to Arcade

added worker for Arcade

added AI functions for Arcade

added skill 'Synergy' to the Workshop

added skill 'Foretelling' to Arcade

added skill 'Gamblers Luck' to Arcade

added skill 'High Stakes' to Arcade

added skill 'Fate Forging' to Arcade

added skill 'Extended Possibilities' to Arcade

added skill 'Determination' to Arcade

added exotic skill 'Metallic Tokens' to Arcade

added exotic skill 'Spiked Tokens' to Arcade

added exotic skill 'Charged Tokens' to Arcade

added [spoiler]neutral damage infinity perk[/spoiler]

added [spoiler]Arcade boost infinity perk[/spoiler]

added artifact [spoiler]'Heart of the Cards'[/spoiler]

added module [spoiler]'Refined Armor'[/spoiler]

added module [spoiler]'Neutral Response'[/spoiler]

added module [spoiler]'Fracture'[/spoiler]

added module [spoiler]'Reboot'[/spoiler]

added module [spoiler]'Power of the Cat'[/spoiler]

added module [spoiler]'Void'[/spoiler]

Changes

revamped the Arcade building

replaced 'favor conversion' Town Perk with 'coin rewards'

changed base conversion rate of Arcade from 100000 to 25000

downgrading modules inside the Workshop does not require a skill anymore

changed Workshop skill 'Reforge'

changed icon of Workshop skill 'engineering'

changed Headquarters UI to match the new style

modifier UI in town now properly refreshes upon reopening

AI scripts can now be put into packages

converting an invalid double to an int via the AI does not throw an exception anymore

using a negative length for the AI substring function now returns an empty string

optimized Tower customization duplicate vertex check

conversion menu now features a parser for engineering and named formatting

hidden strings (displayed as ???) now exclude formatting tag characters

lowered base scanning price for items in the crafter

asteroid clusters do not create Factory item rewards anymore that are currently uncraftable or unobtainable in the Factory

asteroid item reward tiers are now linked to your current military tier

increased contrast of building buttons in the building skills menu

background of skills and military perk UI is now slightly darker in favor of higher contrast

background of skills now gets a slight tint based on selected building color

removed debug message from Fabricator

removed slight transparency from Trading Post

Fixes

fixed bulwark module tag

fixed color dialog transparency issue

fixed annihilist contract internally searching for #neutral tagged modules instead of #univeral

fixed infinity splash applying damage modifiers twice to itself

fixed bug that allowed items to be cloned in the Factory

fixed bug in gems experiment that could produce a non-gem with 100% gem chance

fixed typo in water experiment

fixed negative input for Fabrication queue

fixed buff display sometimes showing invalid buff entries

fixed buff display sometimes producing errors in the log files

fixed AI throwing an exception when using substrings with a negative length

fixed dialog headers sometimes wrapping

Technical

refactored options

refactored attribute modifier system

Follow us on social media to not miss out on any news!

Discord: https://discord.gg/fireswordstudios

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FireSwordStudio

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/fireswordstudios

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDV-wwiAAic-OESAayfUz_Q

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/PerfectTower