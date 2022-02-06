 Skip to content

M2K update for 6 February 2022

M2K build 10055

Patchnotes via Steam Community

M2K build 10055

Retextures and minor fixes

Changed files in this update

M2K-Linux Depot 1763121
M2K-Win Depot 1763122
