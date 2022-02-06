Update, Version 20220206

English

#########Content##############

New furniture: Microwave Oven

The microwave oven in the safehouse is now also functional.

New life skill: Cooking (It affects the numeric values of the food you make, including its value)

New item: Cooked Fish

New item: Cooked Meat

New item: Cooked Strange Meat (It may still be toxic even after fully cooked.)

Cooked food usually has a better HP/MP recover rate and higher value.

#########System###############

New game system: cooking (The recipes are very limited for now. Thus, many food ingredient combinations will fail. )

Updated the generic item selection window to have the tooltips mention hotkeys. (item details and sorting/searching)

Added item tag to mark if an item can relieve thirst.

New sodas generated by anomaly UPEI2195 shall automatically have this tag as well while previously generated sodas are not affected by this change.

Removed some old food categories in the code. (I'm just making a note here so that I can look into it if a related crash happens in the future.)

Item detail window now shows an item's base HP/MP recover/damage values to allow more informed decisions.

#########Debug###############

Fixed a mouse input conflict with the message window and hotkey bar.

简体中文

#########Content##############

新家具：微波炉

安全屋里的微波炉现在也可以使用了。

新的生活技能：烹饪 （影响制作出的食物的数值，包括价值。）

新物品：熟鱼

新物品：熟肉

新物品：烧熟的奇怪的肉。（仍然可能有毒性残留。）

经过烹饪的食物往往有一个更高的生命和气力恢复值，以及更高的价值。

#########System###############

新的游戏系统：烹饪 （烹饪配方目前非常有限。因此，很多食物原料的搭配都可能失败。）

更新了通用物品选择窗口，加入了对于物品细节和物品搜索、排序的热键帮助文本。

加入了物品是否可以用于解渴的标签。

从异常UPEI2195中新生成的苏打水应当会自动更新这个标签。但是在这次更新前已经生成过的苏打水不会。

移除了一些旧的食物分类代码。（仅做记录，以便万一之后发生相关的崩溃时查询。）

物品细节窗口现在会显示一件物品的基础生命/气力 恢复/伤害值 以便于作出基于这些信息的选择。

#########Debug###############

修复了一处鼠标信息窗口和热键栏位的输入冲突。