Hotfix 1.2.2 is available now!

The list of changes may contain spoilers but we try to avoid them as much as possible. The issues listed below did not affect all players.

Here is a list of changes:

Fixed an issue where acquiring bonus fighting skills would affect the base skill

Fixed an issue introduced in patch 1.2 where player could not give collected wood to Knut

Fixed other minor issues

Please remember that updates do not force you to start a new playthrough! You can load your savegames and continue.

If there is an update that requires you to start a new game, you will still be able to continue playthrough on the previous version anyway.