Haunted Stories Patchlog 0.5.5

UPDATE:
- Added a Questline feature (Press "Tab" to open)
- Added more translations
- Added "next story" button to the endscreen of the maps
- Added Gammasettings widget
- The three Story´s now playable without activation
- Quickmenu: unavailable items are marked
FIXES:
FATEFUL HEIST:
- The key is no longer available that early
- Enemy health reduced
- Safe code improved
- New english voice over
WESTERN GHOST TOWN :
- Insects no longer cause client crashes
- New Landscape material
- Improved book texts
FROM HUNTER TO HUNTED:
- Fear rises more slowly
- Landscape material fixes
- Deers attack range fix
- Improved book texts
Changed files in this update