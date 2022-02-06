 Skip to content

Haunted Stories update for 6 February 2022

Haunted Stories Patchlog 0.5.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UPDATE:

  • Added a Questline feature (Press "Tab" to open)
  • Added more translations
  • Added "next story" button to the endscreen of the maps
  • Added Gammasettings widget
  • The three Story´s now playable without activation
  • Quickmenu: unavailable items are marked

FIXES:

FATEFUL HEIST:

  • The key is no longer available that early
  • Enemy health reduced
  • Safe code improved
  • New english voice over

WESTERN GHOST TOWN :

  • Insects no longer cause client crashes
  • New Landscape material
  • Improved book texts

FROM HUNTER TO HUNTED:

  • Fear rises more slowly
  • Landscape material fixes
  • Deers attack range fix
  • Improved book texts

Changed files in this update

Haunted Stories Content Depot 1877061
