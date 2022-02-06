0.6.3 Patch Note

Winch!
- 'Pickup' has winch as a default part
- Other pickup trucks can install winch at the tuning shop
- Tow truck has winch at the crane (needs some jump to access 😉 )
How to operate Winch?
- Interact winch and select 'Pickup Winch Hook'
- Find someplace to hook and press 'X' to attach to it
- Interact winch and select 'Pickup Winch Controller'
- Press Shift+F or Shift+V to control winch cable length
Tow truck mission changes and Rescue request job is added!
Tow request job is now visible on the world map while driving a Tow Truck, but payment is reduced, and now distance-based.
Rescue request job is added. They are far from the road. Sometimes upside-down. Sometimes heavy vehicles.
Pays more than simple towing. The heavier the more. and Party members will share the payment
Party system (Beta)
You can invite other players to Party in the Player list at the in-game menu
Party members share custom destination info (waypoint at the world map)
Party members will share payment of the new 'Rescue request job' (more will be added later)
Winter is coming!
1100 Rest area is now covered with snow!
Delivery/Production changes
Toy factory now requires 10t Container to produce toy
All delivery and storage is now saved (You can stock up sand at the concrete factory or container at the toy factory for the next session. Only the host player saves storage in multiplayer)
Log Delivery
Logging area and Lumbermill is added
You can deliver Logs with a log trailer (from the Logging area near the mountain to the Lumbermill at the Gu-Jwa)
Furniture factory and shop will be added later
Rubber cone
You can now stop AI Vehicle using rubber cones (Thanks to Vandragorax)
Improved/New/Changed
- [Vehicle] Horn is now available during autopilot (Thanks to .Dakota)
- [Leaderboard] Collision will make laptime not valid (Thanks to StoryVS)
- [Trailer] Container's center of gravity is lowered (Thanks to Slagator)
- [Nav] Enterance road nav is added to Water Bottle Factory
- [Police] If two-vehicle collide head-on, one on the wrong side of the road will be tagged for fine (Thanks to kasnasdude and -VG- Napster | Michi)
- [Input] 'Auto throttle blip' Assist option is added (Thanks to Auke vd Kooi)
- [Cargo] Strapping cargo which is overlapping with other objects are now forbidden to keep physics stable (Thanks to DrMagicWolf and San)
- [Autopilot] Autopilot now stop at the roadside if the destination is far from the road, like Overseas Imports or Airport warehouse (Thanks to Kidlettes, Dalob, Vsteira, White Elf, Vandragorax, and ThorCTF)
- [Multiplayer] Server list limit is increased to 500 from 100 (Thanks to TheAussiePandaYT)
- [Vehicle] Engine and radiator parts are added for Campy, Motorhome (Thanks to siju and MrHanky)
- [Vehicle] Rear wheel Anti rollbar is added for trucks (Thanks to ΣLЯICOFATAL)
- [Translation] Italian is added (Thanks to everyone who helped Translation!)
- [UI] Racer level is now visible in the HUD during race/timeattack/autocross game mode (Thanks to Erick)
- [Radio] BBC radio is added (Thanks to Trinidad)
- [AI] U-turn at the end of 4 lane road is now removed (Thanks to MrHanky and Scytales)
- [Optimization] Network bandwidth usage is reduced
- [Siren] Muted siren mode is added
- [Loading] Improved map streaming speed for a system with a low CPU count (Thanks to ACEBOT5000 and Chris DarkPaw)
- [Tree] Tree shadow is improved (Thanks to Nina Felwitch)
Bug Fixed
- [World] Leaving chair at the 1100 Rest Area in Multiplayer ends up stuck
- [World] Papers on the road has a high collision box (Thanks to Mellow)
- [UI] Player level was shown as max 600 at the player list (Thanks to Martino)
- [UI] "out of fuel' message was spamming (Thanks to Afterstormer)
- [Tuning] Taxi cab was blinking on install UI (Thanks to Bob Ross and Vandragorax)
- [Multiplayer] Vehicle/Cargo/Trailer lost if connection lost while connecting
- [Passenger] AI Passengers doesn't despawn if a player is around (Thanks to Knightowl5000 and Saint6)
- [Housing] Parking space of the house at Oedo charge summoning parked vehicle (Thanks to Robotninja)
- [Bus] Bus stop at Jeju Downtown doesn't trigger open door sometimes (Thanks to Erick and CarbonRevenge)
- [Winch/Crash] Moving far away while holding Winch Hook crashes the game (Thanks to Saint6)
- [Translation] Left/Right Signal translation is fixed (Thanks to Vandragorax)
- [Vehicle] Campy's steering axle is visible (Thanks to MrHanky)
- [Vehicle] Towed vehicle's reverse light was synced (Thanks to MrHanky)
- [Vehicle] Drive button is removed from the on-sale vehicle
- [Vehicle] Spider doesn't have blinker and taillight lighting (Thanks to ΣLЯICOFATAL)
- [Vehicle] Van trailer spawns when another vehicle is still on spawn location (Thanks to HeenerG)
- [Vehicle] Tronko's rear door collision was reversed
- [Vehicle] Tronko's physics breaks if you drop the cargo into cargo space during multiplayer (Thanks to ThorCTF and AndrewHales)
- [Delivery] Warehouse door's destination marker sometimes shows on the wrong door (Thanks to AZYKLE and burfo)
- [Taxi] Passenger destination box was not removed after arriving during multiplayer
- [UI] Paint color saturation tool become darker with dark-colored vehicle (Thanks to 8Sh1t)
- [Delivery] Sand storage was not visible on Concrete Factory
- [Multiplayer] Motorhome Map icon was not visible in Multiplayer (Thanks to Drew)
- [Delivery] Pick up delivery cargo while seating in the passenger seat is now disabled (Thanks to hladych and Rukus)
- [Delivery] "No trailer is hooked" error spam popup is removed (Thanks to Martino)
- [Input] Unbinding all axis input, like Camera Rotation, didn't work (Thanks to kutyax)
- [Input] ESC key doesn't work for closing Control-Panel and Dialog popup (Thanks to Vandragorax)
- [Input] ESC key during chatting opens Menu instead of just closing chat window (Thanks to Ethan V)
- [Input] Camera lock towards left after opening the map (Thanks to casperorillian)
- [Winch] Winch hook that attached to vehicle collides with character (Thanks to Saint6)
- [Delivery] Last cargo in warehouse storage can be duplicated (Thanks to Explo101)
- [Vehicle] Towing roadside service wasn't working with not-attached-Trailer in multiplayer (Thanks to Silent_alarm)
- [Vehicle] Voltex's rear right blinker was acting like a left blinker (Thanks to Explo101)
- [Vehicle] Towing Voltex from rear doesn't have enough space (Thanks to Saint6)
- [Vehicle] Trailer can be detached after reconnecting to a new session
- [Ambulance] Patient walk towards town after arriving at hospital (Thanks to Fouss_8)
- [Passenger] Force left AI passenger didn't despawn
- [World] Removed floating boxes at Toy Factory (Thanks to r0zen)
- [World] Parking space that overlapped box trailer is removed (Thanks to Saint6)
- [World] Miss-aligned window at the harbor is fixed (Thanks to 8Sh1t)
Changed files in this update