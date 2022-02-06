0.6.3 Patch Note

Winch!

'Pickup' has winch as a default part

Other pickup trucks can install winch at the tuning shop

Tow truck has winch at the crane (needs some jump to access 😉 )

How to operate Winch?

Interact winch and select 'Pickup Winch Hook' Find someplace to hook and press 'X' to attach to it Interact winch and select 'Pickup Winch Controller' Press Shift+F or Shift+V to control winch cable length



Tow truck mission changes and Rescue request job is added!

Tow request job is now visible on the world map while driving a Tow Truck, but payment is reduced, and now distance-based.

Rescue request job is added. They are far from the road. Sometimes upside-down. Sometimes heavy vehicles.

Pays more than simple towing. The heavier the more. and Party members will share the payment



Party system (Beta)

You can invite other players to Party in the Player list at the in-game menu

Party members share custom destination info (waypoint at the world map)

Party members will share payment of the new 'Rescue request job' (more will be added later)

Winter is coming!

1100 Rest area is now covered with snow!



Delivery/Production changes

Toy factory now requires 10t Container to produce toy

All delivery and storage is now saved (You can stock up sand at the concrete factory or container at the toy factory for the next session. Only the host player saves storage in multiplayer)

Log Delivery

Logging area and Lumbermill is added

You can deliver Logs with a log trailer (from the Logging area near the mountain to the Lumbermill at the Gu-Jwa)

Furniture factory and shop will be added later







Rubber cone

You can now stop AI Vehicle using rubber cones (Thanks to Vandragorax)



Improved/New/Changed

[Vehicle] Horn is now available during autopilot (Thanks to .Dakota)

[Leaderboard] Collision will make laptime not valid (Thanks to StoryVS)

[Trailer] Container's center of gravity is lowered (Thanks to Slagator)

[Nav] Enterance road nav is added to Water Bottle Factory

[Police] If two-vehicle collide head-on, one on the wrong side of the road will be tagged for fine (Thanks to kasnasdude and -VG- Napster | Michi)

[Input] 'Auto throttle blip' Assist option is added (Thanks to Auke vd Kooi)

[Cargo] Strapping cargo which is overlapping with other objects are now forbidden to keep physics stable (Thanks to DrMagicWolf and San)

[Autopilot] Autopilot now stop at the roadside if the destination is far from the road, like Overseas Imports or Airport warehouse (Thanks to Kidlettes, Dalob, Vsteira, White Elf, Vandragorax, and ThorCTF)

[Multiplayer] Server list limit is increased to 500 from 100 (Thanks to TheAussiePandaYT)

[Vehicle] Engine and radiator parts are added for Campy, Motorhome (Thanks to siju and MrHanky)

[Vehicle] Rear wheel Anti rollbar is added for trucks (Thanks to ΣLЯICOFATAL)

[Translation] Italian is added (Thanks to everyone who helped Translation!)

[UI] Racer level is now visible in the HUD during race/timeattack/autocross game mode (Thanks to Erick)

[Radio] BBC radio is added (Thanks to Trinidad)

[AI] U-turn at the end of 4 lane road is now removed (Thanks to MrHanky and Scytales)

[Optimization] Network bandwidth usage is reduced

[Siren] Muted siren mode is added

[Loading] Improved map streaming speed for a system with a low CPU count (Thanks to ACEBOT5000 and Chris DarkPaw)

[Tree] Tree shadow is improved (Thanks to Nina Felwitch)

Bug Fixed