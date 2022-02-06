Patch Notes 1.0.0.8

Thanks to several post-release play tests, we were able to find and fix several bugs up until this release. Hotfixes have been included since launch, without an official publication. So, here are some changes that took place during this period:

• Fixed several events in team mode. Including basic bot actions, upgrades and win condition.

• Improved reconnection system. We are still not sure how unstable it is, but calmly it works in most cases.

• Fixed trading system after reconnection.

• Automatic disconnection of players who have problems with the internet, or some kind of oscillation. Without this, the player who disconnected momentarily did not have the game synchronized with the others. It is now moved to the reconnection screen (still in testing phase!).

• Fixed visual error when unlocking skins/backgrounds.

• We made several economic balances in the game, such as increased card rewards and fines based on player money. We also corrected the value appearing on cards. This is still being analyzed.

• Fixed an issue where players lost the free pass obtained through cards.

Again, thanks to everyone who helped test and got in touch with details of the issues!

Best regards,

Mayha Murasaki