Patch 0.4.6 Now Live!

Hi all! just a quick update to fix a few bugs and other minor things. Keep reporting any bugs to us on the Discord so we can track and fix them ASAP!
Fixes
- Patrick quest conversation loop - you can now hand in the quest and his dialogue loops correctly
- First item in stack quest updates - quests correctly register stacked items you need to craft to complete them
- Balance for Lambent feeding - light matter drops much sooner after feeding
- Minor conversation updates
- Metal bar stack size - metal bars now stack 10 like lightium bars
- Fix Lightcore quest - now registers the activation of the lightcore if you activate it before or after the quest section
Changed files in this update