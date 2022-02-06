 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Lightsmith update for 6 February 2022

Patch 0.4.6 Now Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 8153808 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all! just a quick update to fix a few bugs and other minor things. Keep reporting any bugs to us on the Discord so we can track and fix them ASAP!

Fixes

  • Patrick quest conversation loop - you can now hand in the quest and his dialogue loops correctly
  • First item in stack quest updates - quests correctly register stacked items you need to craft to complete them
  • Balance for Lambent feeding - light matter drops much sooner after feeding
  • Minor conversation updates
  • Metal bar stack size - metal bars now stack 10 like lightium bars
  • Fix Lightcore quest - now registers the activation of the lightcore if you activate it before or after the quest section

Changed files in this update

Lightsmith Content Windows Depot 1453131
  • Loading history…
Lightsmith Depot Mac Depot 1453132
  • Loading history…
Lightsmith Depot Linux Depot 1453133
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.