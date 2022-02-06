 Skip to content

DreamScapes Dimensions update for 6 February 2022

v0.111a

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Low level networking updates
  2. Prevented claiming item daily gifts if your inventory is too full
  3. Fixed word of recall spell location issue if a bindpoint has not been set
  4. Added more shops on Traders Lane in Keltrath
  5. Fixed the mages entrance quest kitten instakilling players
  6. Fixed pets and followers not attacking
  7. Adjusted auto-target to not switch between attacking monsters once one is targeted
  8. Typing M in the chat no longer opens the game map
  9. Harvesting resource panel now checks resource storage space, not backpack space
  10. Added enhanced and superior versions of harvesting tools for sale in Keltrath

