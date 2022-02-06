- Low level networking updates
- Prevented claiming item daily gifts if your inventory is too full
- Fixed word of recall spell location issue if a bindpoint has not been set
- Added more shops on Traders Lane in Keltrath
- Fixed the mages entrance quest kitten instakilling players
- Fixed pets and followers not attacking
- Adjusted auto-target to not switch between attacking monsters once one is targeted
- Typing M in the chat no longer opens the game map
- Harvesting resource panel now checks resource storage space, not backpack space
- Added enhanced and superior versions of harvesting tools for sale in Keltrath
DreamScapes Dimensions update for 6 February 2022
v0.111a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
