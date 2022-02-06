 Skip to content

Laypo Simulator update for 6 February 2022

A New Game Mode

Share · View all patches · Build 8153664 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-=- NEW GAME MODE -=-

ADDED Laypo Weather Game

  • Added A Map

  • Added a Tropical Region

  • Added Time

  • Added 4 different clouds

  • Added Plains, Forest and ocean biomes

  • Added High pressure System which destroys clouds that come in its path

  • Gets destroyed when goes into the tropics or into the edge of the map and restarts on the other side of the map

  • 4 Islands are place on the map containing 9 Cities combined

  • Rainfall is taken down for each of the cities

  • 8 Months are in the game (does nothing atm)

  • Using WASD you can move around the map

  • Press Enter to start the game when on the map

  • You can save but have to restart after each update atm

