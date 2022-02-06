A New Game Mode

-=- NEW GAME MODE -=-
ADDED Laypo Weather Game
Added A Map
Added a Tropical Region
Added Time
Added 4 different clouds
Added Plains, Forest and ocean biomes
Added High pressure System which destroys clouds that come in its path
Gets destroyed when goes into the tropics or into the edge of the map and restarts on the other side of the map
4 Islands are place on the map containing 9 Cities combined
Rainfall is taken down for each of the cities
8 Months are in the game (does nothing atm)
Using WASD you can move around the map
Press Enter to start the game when on the map
You can save but have to restart after each update atm
Changed files in this update