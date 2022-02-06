Early Access Patch 4

Hey Babblers, here's what's in this week's patch:
Added about 6,000 words to the dictionary. These are all inflections (ie. plural forms and different tenses) that were missing from words that were already in the dictionary. For example, "crowdsource" was in the dictionary, but "crowdsources" and "crowdsourced" weren't. This was an artifact of the way wordnik (the open-source dictionary we are using) generated their list. We have been very conservative about making changes to the wordnik dictionary, but this seemed like an obvious inconsistency that we should fix. (Thanks to Fizzix who suggested this fix on the discord channel and put together the list.)
Added some infrastructure that will enable private tournaments.
Fixed a bug where you could upgrade beyond 10 rack slots.
Fixed a typo in the "How to Play" screen.
Tweaked the main screen to reflect which buttons are disabled when you are in queue or playing CQC Practice Mode.
