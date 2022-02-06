 Skip to content

Tennis Elbow 4 update for 6 February 2022

Build 73 - SubBuild 2022.2.6

Bug Fixes :

  • AI : the CPU should now never hit the ball out of sync (although I didn't test all cases, so if you notice a case where it still doesn't work correctly, please do a Bug Report => https://www.managames.com/Forum/topic5-31732.php )
  • AI : the CPU wasn't stressed by playing against a much lower-ranked player than him
  • Controls : the non-sliced sliding was preventing doing a defensive lob, instead of the drop shot & slice strike
  • Controls : cannot run into the crowd stand anymore by doing circle running near them
  • Gameplay : fixed a rare bug that was fully depleting the player energy
  • Animation : since a couple of Builds, the player wasn't running anymore to the side on volleys and was doing sidesteps which were leading to weird-looking volley animations

Changed files in this update

Tennis Elbow 4 Content Depot 760641
