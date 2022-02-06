Build 73 - SubBuild 2022.2.6

Bug Fixes :
- AI : the CPU should now never hit the ball out of sync (although I didn't test all cases, so if you notice a case where it still doesn't work correctly, please do a Bug Report => https://www.managames.com/Forum/topic5-31732.php )
- AI : the CPU wasn't stressed by playing against a much lower-ranked player than him
- Controls : the non-sliced sliding was preventing doing a defensive lob, instead of the drop shot & slice strike
- Controls : cannot run into the crowd stand anymore by doing circle running near them
- Gameplay : fixed a rare bug that was fully depleting the player energy
- Animation : since a couple of Builds, the player wasn't running anymore to the side on volleys and was doing sidesteps which were leading to weird-looking volley animations
