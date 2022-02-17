- Barklord, the dog, was added as a recruitable customizable pseudo-party member in Story Mode and Endless Dungeon.
- New content added to Story Mode (New sidequests, new superdungeon, new Challenges).
- New game mode added -- Boulderball (Action mode in the form of two teams trying to score goals against each other using a giant Boulder).
- New Legend Plus Difficulty added that can be set for Endless Dungeon, Onslaught, Conquest, Heist and Boulderball.
- 3 new passive abilities were added for each of the 9 characters, and can be acquired in Story Mode through side quests or randomly in treasure in Endless Dungeon.
- Heist passives altered for Ground Team -- Cherry's Sky Corps Phalanx boosts party Defense from 25% to 50%, Knight's Disgraced Past boosts back attack damage from 2x to 5x, Alberto's Heart of Gold boosts healing power from 10 HP to 30 HP, and Jimmy's Parkour makes party dodges inflict Stagger.
- Throat Jab affects more damage sources (such as Poison).
- Conquest has a new action that allows multiple soldiers to be assigned at once to a single location.
- Some textures have been updated, including skies, brick walls, trees and world maps.
- Some field maps have had changes added -- some are required for new content, such as the Devil's Playground, while some are cosmetic, with the Technology Graveyard gaining piles of scrap metal.
- Early battles with Enforcer have his HP cut in half.
- Stairs and enemy jitter removed.
- Miscellaneous changes and fixes.
The Demon Rush: Legends Corrupt update for 17 February 2022
Legends Overload
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update