Patch 0.13.5 to 0.13.6

Changes:
- Made target boards interactable with similar functionality as training dummies.
- Removed collision of berries and cotton as they can block melee attacks, arrows and gunshots.
- Dancing loops around the 5 random dances.
- Villager's capacity of gathered resources increased from 30 to 200.
- Added single take better tools and grab something to eat commands.
- Added 6 choices of weapons and tools for blacksmiths.
- Blacksmiths now take the most common resources instead of the rarest to use for blacksmithing.
- Anvil panel shows metal bars by default instead of building hammer.
Fixes:
- Collision box of weapon being turned off in between two consecutive attacks.
- Character still in ranged idle animation when going to sleep.
- Unable to talk to villagers.
Changed files in this update