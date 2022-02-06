 Skip to content

Coronation update for 6 February 2022

Patch 0.13.5 to 0.13.6

Patch 0.13.5 to 0.13.6 · Build 8153307

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Made target boards interactable with similar functionality as training dummies.
  • Removed collision of berries and cotton as they can block melee attacks, arrows and gunshots.
  • Dancing loops around the 5 random dances.
  • Villager's capacity of gathered resources increased from 30 to 200.
  • Added single take better tools and grab something to eat commands.
  • Added 6 choices of weapons and tools for blacksmiths.
  • Blacksmiths now take the most common resources instead of the rarest to use for blacksmithing.
  • Anvil panel shows metal bars by default instead of building hammer.

Fixes:

  • Collision box of weapon being turned off in between two consecutive attacks.
  • Character still in ranged idle animation when going to sleep.
  • Unable to talk to villagers.

Changed files in this update

Coronation Content Depot 1649921
