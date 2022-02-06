Patch 0.0.3d

- Two crossbows (Craftable wood crossbow, and findable compound crossbow) {The animations will be updated in the future!}
- Craft crossbow bolts on Workbench (wood bolts) and Anvil (metal bolts)
- New craftable weapon display
- Weird interactions with guns after death resolved (No more shooting yourself with your own gun! Sorry about that bug, eesh.)
- Removed border from top notification panel (cleaner look?)
- Added icons to harvesting resource notification
- Jumping while crouch no longer depletes stamina (since you can't jump from crouch anyway, makes sense?)
- Two new medium body armors
- Added some dedicated server admin stuffs
