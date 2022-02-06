 Skip to content

DeadPoly update for 6 February 2022

Patch 0.0.3d

Patch 0.0.3d

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Two crossbows (Craftable wood crossbow, and findable compound crossbow) {The animations will be updated in the future!}
  • Craft crossbow bolts on Workbench (wood bolts) and Anvil (metal bolts)
  • New craftable weapon display
  • Weird interactions with guns after death resolved (No more shooting yourself with your own gun! Sorry about that bug, eesh.)
  • Removed border from top notification panel (cleaner look?)
  • Added icons to harvesting resource notification
  • Jumping while crouch no longer depletes stamina (since you can't jump from crouch anyway, makes sense?)
  • Two new medium body armors
  • Added some dedicated server admin stuffs

