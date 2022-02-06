 Skip to content

SPECWAR Tactics update for 6 February 2022

Minor updates

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed some small Issues

-fixed some ai behavior so some will investigate noises

-fixed pause screen toggle on campaign scene

-added spetsnaz mission

-added foundations for other things (currently no effect on the game)

Changed files in this update

SPECWAR Tactics Depot 1785681
  • Loading history…
