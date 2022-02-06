 Skip to content

The Faraway Land update for 6 February 2022

New music

Last edited by Wendy

  • All music in the game has been changed

  • Character and horses now leave traces



  • Fixed chest bugs. Thank you: T.tv/Docelinha

