ArmaCulture update for 6 February 2022

ArmaCulture Release Patch 1

6 February 2022

Hello everyone!

I'm glad to see that people are enjoying the full game. I've identified a number of things over the past few weeks that I decided should get a change (some of them I've already introduced, sorry for the confusion).

In no particular order, here is what this patch has changed:

  • Numerous grammatical errors
  • Fixed the trade offer in the tutorial so its addressed to the correct person (haha)
  • Added in a number of hints on day 1 to help ease in new players, including a checklist of things to work on and indicators as to how the farm should be built
  • Fixed a large issue with the endings/routes system, which now prevents players from seeing cut scenes intended to be viewed only after having seen all the previous ones
  • Updated several character sprites to reflect the newer art style better
  • Other minor interaction/animation changes

As always, please let me know if you come across bugs or other things that don't seem right. Thanks for playing!

