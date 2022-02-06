ArmaCulture Release Patch 1

Hello everyone!

I'm glad to see that people are enjoying the full game. I've identified a number of things over the past few weeks that I decided should get a change (some of them I've already introduced, sorry for the confusion).

In no particular order, here is what this patch has changed:

Numerous grammatical errors

Fixed the trade offer in the tutorial so its addressed to the correct person (haha)

Added in a number of hints on day 1 to help ease in new players, including a checklist of things to work on and indicators as to how the farm should be built

Fixed a large issue with the endings/routes system, which now prevents players from seeing cut scenes intended to be viewed only after having seen all the previous ones

Updated several character sprites to reflect the newer art style better

Other minor interaction/animation changes

As always, please let me know if you come across bugs or other things that don't seem right. Thanks for playing!