Update #14: More Destruction and Weapon Drops

Hey everyone!

Good to see you again, it's been a while since the game's last update so we're happy to finally release something new for this year.

Our focus in this update was refactoring some systems to assist with our future plans that are found in the Roadmap.

But of course, refactoring isn't something that's visible to our playerbase, we wanted to make sure we could still provide some new features and fun stuff to play around with.

Expanded Weapon System

Enemies can now drop their weapons, albeit not as powerful as the Suit's main weapon, they can still be useful.

YouTube

Enemies always dropped their weapons as physics objects, but now it's possible to actually pick them up and use them. At the moment it's only usable for guns but we plan on making it so melee weapons can also be picked up (e.g. bats and katanas).

Glass Destruction

Diving into glass and breaking it, who wouldn't want that?

As we add more destruction, glass seemed to be the most obvious thing to focus on next.

In this update you'll find various places with breakable glass that should make the experience more action-packed, let us know what you think!

YouTube

Of course that's not all, here are a few more patch notes:

Redesigned the Suit's main weapon to be more unique

Added an aim offset animation when the player is aiming at enemies at different heights (height auto-aim)

Added AI Patrol routes, the first step towards new behavior for enemies

Shortened the time to save from 4 seconds to 3 seconds when interacting with the save phones

Removed the animation that plays when the player gets hit (temporarily to fix an issue with not being able to attack)

Alongside what you can see in the Roadmap, we'd like to provide some information as to what we'll be adding in the next update (or at least what our plans are).

There's still quite a few things that people have requested for the game that we haven't been able to get to, so that's one of the things we'd like to cover in the next update.

We plan on adding the following QOL features:

Mouse Aim Assist (for those that need it, won't be as crazy as controller aim assist but enough to assist some players)

A 'Close Collision Marker' or some sort of UI popup that notifies you if there's a wall in front of you, to help stop players from accidentally shooting a wall when they're aiming around a corner

Redesigning explosive barrels to be more noticeable

Additionally, aside from community requests, we have a few things we'd like to work on:

Fire extinguisher explosion effects, these will also stun nearby enemies!

New enemy type(s), such as an enemy with head armor that uses an assault rifle (should be a fun way of adding new playstyles/approaches to enemies)

Adding new music and adjustments

Thanks for reading and supporting!

Now get in there and get the job done and while you're at it, feel free to post on our Discord or Community Hub if you have any suggestions, feedback or cool moments!