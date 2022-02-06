 Skip to content

Pong Temple update for 6 February 2022

Update 06/02/22

Build 8152841

-Added 2 gameplay musics.

-Added sound when artifact gained.

-Added shield damaged effect + sound effect.

-Added sound to shield destroyed effect.

-Added sound to stage transition elevator.

-Added indicators for remaining bonuses on the minimap.

-Added new enemy for stage 3.

-Added new enemy room layouts for stage 3.

-Added 2 special brick rooms.

-Fixed rotor enemy hitting player's life when the shield is up.

-Fixed projectile hitting player's life when spawned inside the shield.

-Fixed projectile going through enemy when instantly reflected.

-Fixed AOE enemies not hitting the player when player speed is too high, now AOE speed is proportional to player speed.

-Fixed electricity effect staying on player when electricity enemy is destroyed.

-Fixed bomb detector attacking player before the start of the room.

-Fixed bonus remaining inside the central platform after a room ends, it will now be pushed to the side.

-Reduced life of rotor enemy from 3 to 2.

-Changed behavior of Boss 1, Ch'ulla will now revert to spawn behavior when his life is at half.

-If the stats window is set to menu pause only, it will now appear when an artifact is obtained.

Changed files in this update

