Update 06/02/22

-Added 2 gameplay musics.
-Added sound when artifact gained.
-Added shield damaged effect + sound effect.
-Added sound to shield destroyed effect.
-Added sound to stage transition elevator.
-Added indicators for remaining bonuses on the minimap.
-Added new enemy for stage 3.
-Added new enemy room layouts for stage 3.
-Added 2 special brick rooms.
-Fixed rotor enemy hitting player's life when the shield is up.
-Fixed projectile hitting player's life when spawned inside the shield.
-Fixed projectile going through enemy when instantly reflected.
-Fixed AOE enemies not hitting the player when player speed is too high, now AOE speed is proportional to player speed.
-Fixed electricity effect staying on player when electricity enemy is destroyed.
-Fixed bomb detector attacking player before the start of the room.
-Fixed bonus remaining inside the central platform after a room ends, it will now be pushed to the side.
-Reduced life of rotor enemy from 3 to 2.
-Changed behavior of Boss 1, Ch'ulla will now revert to spawn behavior when his life is at half.
-If the stats window is set to menu pause only, it will now appear when an artifact is obtained.
