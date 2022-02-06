Hot-Fix #20

-Added fall damage sounds.

-Added new armor set to the game Phoenix Armor which is a hybrid of plate and vanguard armors.

-Fixed crouch speed when over weight.

-Login fix #2.

-Updated more workstations to be replaceable.

-Updated AI sight angle from 120 to 90 to reflect just seeing in front of their face instead of peripherals.

-Reworked shrines to contain all the magic spells and enchanted weapons effectively removing it from the alchemical bench. This will allow all thing to be in the same spot. With this creation of two new shrines were added holy, and summoning. Shrines have also been moved to be crafted in the workbench like any other bench and crafting cost has been adjusted. The lightning shrine is now purple instead of white like the corresponding gem.

-Reworked the research table to be the starting bench to be made due to it including the defensive plan and plan on using the bench as a way to research blueprints in the future. The research station will now craft the work bench and has been reduced in cost quite a bit. Due to its change of being moved up the crafting XP as has been changed to be lower.