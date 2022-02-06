 Skip to content

Skotos update for 6 February 2022

Nightmare Update

Last edited by Wendy

Hey Players,

When the game launched late last year I promised a new content update then named "Levels Update", today that update has finally arrived. I apolgize about it take a while, but I have been hard at work on making it for all of you!

I will list below all of the new features and patch notes.

Quality of Life:

  • Difficulty has been adjusted to be more forgiving.
  • Certain platforms have been updated to be more noticeable on where to go.
  • Several bugs that were reported have been fixed.

Gameplay:

  • New movement ability: Dashing.
  • Ending scene now properly ends.
  • New spinning cul-de-sac platform.
  • New anchor platform.
  • New scissor roads platform.
  • New falling platform.
  • New tunnel platform.
  • Per player requests the monsters have been removed from the game.
  • 15 new levels have been added to the game.

Sound Design:

  • Ending level now has ambient sounds.
  • Moving Platforms now have sound effects.
  • Dashing ability has a new sound effect.

Thank you to everyone who played skotos!

