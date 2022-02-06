Nightmare Update

Hey Players,
When the game launched late last year I promised a new content update then named "Levels Update", today that update has finally arrived. I apolgize about it take a while, but I have been hard at work on making it for all of you!
I will list below all of the new features and patch notes.
Quality of Life:
- Difficulty has been adjusted to be more forgiving.
- Certain platforms have been updated to be more noticeable on where to go.
- Several bugs that were reported have been fixed.
Gameplay:
- New movement ability: Dashing.
- Ending scene now properly ends.
- New spinning cul-de-sac platform.
- New anchor platform.
- New scissor roads platform.
- New falling platform.
- New tunnel platform.
- Per player requests the monsters have been removed from the game.
- 15 new levels have been added to the game.
Sound Design:
- Ending level now has ambient sounds.
- Moving Platforms now have sound effects.
- Dashing ability has a new sound effect.
Thank you to everyone who played skotos!
Changed files in this update