Patch Notes -- Feb 5

Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where deleting a bookmark could cause the wrong bookmark to be deleted.
- Slightly reduced the brightness of colorblind symbols on bean switches.
- Closing the game while watching a replay no longer saves that state as your current puzzle state (instead, when you next open the game, you will be at the entrance to that puzzle).
- "Backspace" now also deletes things in the editor (in addition to "Delete"), since many keyboards lack an easily-accessible "Delete" key.
Puzzles
- "give it a good shove": Added slime under the first bomb, to force a shove at the start of the puzzle.
- "forever friends": Fixed an unintended solution.
Changed files in this update