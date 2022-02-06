 Skip to content

Bean and Nothingness update for 6 February 2022

Patch Notes -- Feb 5

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bugfixes
  • Fixed a bug where deleting a bookmark could cause the wrong bookmark to be deleted.
  • Slightly reduced the brightness of colorblind symbols on bean switches.
  • Closing the game while watching a replay no longer saves that state as your current puzzle state (instead, when you next open the game, you will be at the entrance to that puzzle).
  • "Backspace" now also deletes things in the editor (in addition to "Delete"), since many keyboards lack an easily-accessible "Delete" key.
Puzzles
  • "give it a good shove": Added slime under the first bomb, to force a shove at the start of the puzzle.
  • "forever friends": Fixed an unintended solution.

