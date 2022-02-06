New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.794_Synchronicity

This one has some (hopefully) major improvements to some of the odd threading issues we've been seeing on the beta branch. The release notes have the details, but essentially I had switched a couple of our pools that are used in a cross-thread fashion to use the (relatively) new Concurrent collections from Microsoft, and near as I can tell those have some accuracy issues. I've switched back to traditional locks, and the performance is still great, and hopefully things will be back to the former level of accuracy.

The whole turncoat unit issue is a deeper rabbit hole than before, so I've increased the debug output details for those, but it's possible that my pool thread lock changes will already resolve it. We'll see.

This build has a few other bugfixes, although there's still more I need to get to on mantis.

Also included in this version are some more Expert Mode improvements from Badger, and some DLC3 improvements from him as well.

And lastly, I've added proper official art for two of the largest DLC2 Dark Zenith units. More to come on that front, and for DLC3 and some base game revisions, too.

Enjoy!