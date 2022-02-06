Update Notes for v1.0.90 version

- Fixed quicksand affecting vehicle paint on Canonya
- Adjust quicksand detection area on Canonya
- Fixed vehicle jumping on track 5 into Canonya
- Fixed floor Z-Fighter into track 8 on Technora
- Fixed the trigger boss grammar error in the description
- Removed outlines from environment items on tutorial scene
- Fixed tires rotation into shop menu
- Added rain fire into the Volcano level
- Added frozen hurricane into the Polaris level
- Allow rain fire to random hit the vehicle
- Allow lightning shots to random hit the vehicle
- Allow light to make damage when hit on the vehicle
- Adjust snow sides into Polaris to keep symmetric
- Fixed the wrong missile and shoot rotation when moving
- Added freeze shoot weapon
- Added double missile weapon
- Added magnetic mine weapon
- Added howitzer weapon
- Fixed wrong damages when using forceField
- Added drone to spawn items during the race
- Fixed floating power-up's
- Fixed ShockWave and Lightning shot position when triggered
- Don't be affected by oil puddles when using force field
- Don't receive damage by landmines when using force field
- Increased the amount of damage when jumping over the other vehicle
- Rebalanced some AI values to try to reduce player running alone sometimes
- Adjust into the auto balance and ribbon area algorithm
- Do not trigger order change narration on the first lap
- Assigned new weapons according to each level for NPC and Bosses
- Rebalanced vehicles to make the difference between each model more notable
- Added a new cutscene for players that didn't score this season
- Hide buy and equip buttons into multiplayer and battle mode
- Updated prices on all weapons
- Added animation effect when collecting money
- Fixed vehicles animation which sometimes stopped to work
- Fixed soft-lock on finish race in campaign model
- Added critical error messages when exceptions occur during race finish events
- Added special unlockable mode
- Added drone into the multiplayer mode
- Added power up's into the multiplayer mode
- Added local lan/private server support into multiplayer mode
- Translated messages that came from the server
- Fixed loading error when some keys are empty or null due to saving structure changes
- Fixed AI side sliding when there is another vehicle in front
- Allow vehicle to make a power drift just after landing
OverShoot Battle Race update for 6 February 2022
Update Notes for v1.0.90 version
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update