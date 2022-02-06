 Skip to content

OverShoot Battle Race update for 6 February 2022

Update Notes for v1.0.90 version

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed quicksand affecting vehicle paint on Canonya
  • Adjust quicksand detection area on Canonya
  • Fixed vehicle jumping on track 5 into Canonya
  • Fixed floor Z-Fighter into track 8 on Technora
  • Fixed the trigger boss grammar error in the description
  • Removed outlines from environment items on tutorial scene
  • Fixed tires rotation into shop menu
  • Added rain fire into the Volcano level
  • Added frozen hurricane into the Polaris level
  • Allow rain fire to random hit the vehicle
  • Allow lightning shots to random hit the vehicle
  • Allow light to make damage when hit on the vehicle
  • Adjust snow sides into Polaris to keep symmetric
  • Fixed the wrong missile and shoot rotation when moving
  • Added freeze shoot weapon
  • Added double missile weapon
  • Added magnetic mine weapon
  • Added howitzer weapon
  • Fixed wrong damages when using forceField
  • Added drone to spawn items during the race
  • Fixed floating power-up's
  • Fixed ShockWave and Lightning shot position when triggered
  • Don't be affected by oil puddles when using force field
  • Don't receive damage by landmines when using force field
  • Increased the amount of damage when jumping over the other vehicle
  • Rebalanced some AI values to try to reduce player running alone sometimes
  • Adjust into the auto balance and ribbon area algorithm
  • Do not trigger order change narration on the first lap
  • Assigned new weapons according to each level for NPC and Bosses
  • Rebalanced vehicles to make the difference between each model more notable
  • Added a new cutscene for players that didn't score this season
  • Hide buy and equip buttons into multiplayer and battle mode
  • Updated prices on all weapons
  • Added animation effect when collecting money
  • Fixed vehicles animation which sometimes stopped to work
  • Fixed soft-lock on finish race in campaign model
  • Added critical error messages when exceptions occur during race finish events
  • Added special unlockable mode
  • Added drone into the multiplayer mode
  • Added power up's into the multiplayer mode
  • Added local lan/private server support into multiplayer mode
  • Translated messages that came from the server
  • Fixed loading error when some keys are empty or null due to saving structure changes
  • Fixed AI side sliding when there is another vehicle in front
  • Allow vehicle to make a power drift just after landing

