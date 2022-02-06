- Deer have been added. They are passive and will run away if you get near them.
- Re-added animal fat to animals. (Accidentally removed it a while ago)
- Added Leather Tunic, Leather Pants, Leather Shoes. Leather offers low insulation but decent armor.
- Ash and Calcium Carbonate can now be used to fertilize plants. Fertilized plants grow twice as fast.
- Increase range of fire sounds.
- Added poison recipe in Mortar & Pestle.
- Added poison arrow recipes in Mortar & Pestle. Poison arrows do 10 extra damage.
- Bow will now check for arrows in the hotbar first, then the main inventory.
- Fixed eggs not spawning in nests.
- Limited how many mobs can spawn around a nest at once.
- Log canoe is now fast. Don't blink.
- Hopefully fixed animals flying away. They would just go straight up into the atmosphere and despawn. It was crazy. Whoops.
- Increased spawn time for grapes, eggs, chickens, moas.
- Decreased meat and fat gathered from chickens and moas.
- Increased time to grow crops. Fertilizer grows crops twice as fast so they were growing insanely fast.
- Decreased crafting time for Bronze Ingots.
- Increased crafting time for Copper, Tin & Iron Ingots.
- Fixed a bug where players could grab tool health bars and food spoilage bars and move them up and down. This didn't affect the actual tool health or food spoil time, but I guess you shouldn't be able to do that.
- Fixed a visual bug where grown crops would load small.
- Fixed chickens not looking where they are walking. (They're so irresponsible)
Oldowan Playtest update for 6 February 2022
Oldowan Version 0.2.7 (Playtest) Released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update