Oldowan Playtest update for 6 February 2022

Oldowan Version 0.2.7 (Playtest) Released

Oldowan Version 0.2.7 (Playtest) Released
6 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Deer have been added. They are passive and will run away if you get near them.
  • Re-added animal fat to animals. (Accidentally removed it a while ago)
  • Added Leather Tunic, Leather Pants, Leather Shoes. Leather offers low insulation but decent armor.
  • Ash and Calcium Carbonate can now be used to fertilize plants. Fertilized plants grow twice as fast.
  • Increase range of fire sounds.
  • Added poison recipe in Mortar & Pestle.
  • Added poison arrow recipes in Mortar & Pestle. Poison arrows do 10 extra damage.
  • Bow will now check for arrows in the hotbar first, then the main inventory.
  • Fixed eggs not spawning in nests.
  • Limited how many mobs can spawn around a nest at once.
  • Log canoe is now fast. Don't blink.
  • Hopefully fixed animals flying away. They would just go straight up into the atmosphere and despawn. It was crazy. Whoops.
  • Increased spawn time for grapes, eggs, chickens, moas.
  • Decreased meat and fat gathered from chickens and moas.
  • Increased time to grow crops. Fertilizer grows crops twice as fast so they were growing insanely fast.
  • Decreased crafting time for Bronze Ingots.
  • Increased crafting time for Copper, Tin & Iron Ingots.
  • Fixed a bug where players could grab tool health bars and food spoilage bars and move them up and down. This didn't affect the actual tool health or food spoil time, but I guess you shouldn't be able to do that.
  • Fixed a visual bug where grown crops would load small.
  • Fixed chickens not looking where they are walking. (They're so irresponsible)

Oldowan Playtest Content Depot 1732251
