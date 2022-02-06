Cupid v3.2

Hello everyone! Thanks for patiently waiting for Cupid's ver 3.2! It is here!

The main change for this version is to fix the broken achievements from the last update. We had some issues with updating the older libraries to newer ones, it took a while to resolve but those issues should be gone now.

We have also added an extra feature to allow people to unlock anything they haven't been able to see yet. Missing an ending or CG and can't seem to figure out how to get there? This is the feature for you.

This version also includes an updated UI which should make the menus etc more readable.

Update contents: