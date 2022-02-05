Chimes: The HUGE update

Chimes has received the biggest update to date lets go over what's new!

Features -------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Open World: We have made a new world for you to explore! There will be Bub's all over the map with missions and wildlife to discover! (Select the OPEN WORLD gamemode in the story section to begin exploring!)

Missions: All over the map there are bubs that have something to say, walk up to them and they'll give you a mission! (If the bub has a sword in hand RUN).

Chests: Chests contain a code that can be put into the customization menu. Once opened, make sure to have something to write the codes down! Codes disappear after 30 seconds. Chests switch locations and items every week.

New Bubs: At spawn there will be Bubs offering you missions, read what they say and search for what they requested!

Fall Damage: We fixed up fall damage so you don't go through traumatic injury's from jumping over a shoe.

CHARACTER CUSTIMIZATION: Select from 20 + characters all with a different perks! (New characters added every update).

Bug fixes ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Endless loading: Fixed up bugs for endless loading

Bubs: Fixed up Bubs animations to make things look smoother.

Sensitivity: Made sensitivity not take 20 swipes of the mouse to look slightly to the right.

IN GAME EVENT ----------------------------------------------------------------------

Take the trail to the right of spawn. A bub is in need of help, something big is happening.. but what could it be?

Little suggestion ----------------------------------------------------------------------

And finally... LOOK AT CONTROLS PEOPLE. Hit "O" to reset your character, it's faster then sending me a hate comment about how you fell out of the map.