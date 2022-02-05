Update 1.1.0

We're happy to announce a new addition!
We've added endless game mode with a leaderboard and new weapon.
In it, you can build turrets and traps.
The enemies will drop loot in the form of ammunition and resources that you can use to buy weapons and turrets by pressing Tab.
Every 10 waves, the game will autosave, and you don't have to start all over again if you lose.
Game results are shown on the leaderboard.
We also updated the main game by:
-
Adding the headshot effect.
-
Replacing weapon icons.
-
Fixing the blur effect that was left after returning from a parallel dimension.
-
Accelerating the time of appearance of enemies' compass by 15 seconds.
-
Fixing game crashes when opening menus.
-
Adding a blur effect when opening a menu.
-
Improving some interface elements.
-
Changing the intelligence of some enemies.
-
Improving swordplay.
-
Adding crashing objects.
-
Changing some sets of enemies on levels.
-
Fixing many minor bugs.
Changed files in this update