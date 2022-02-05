Brutal Orchestra 1.03 "Show Stopper."



Art by the incredibly talented Gloom Dude: @ElmanoloC

Don't settle for just killing your enemies, make and example, paint the world red! All bosses now rupture and burst into a baptism of blood upon death.

We have been listening to your feedback and have updated Brutal Orchestra to include better tracking for some of the games trickier achievements, new tutorials for first time players and unique death messages when dying to bosses that gives some hints on how best to counter them as well as many other changes.

We have a large free content update coming soon! If you have been enjoying Brutal Orchestra and want to see more updates like this and larger content updates in the future make sure to drop us a review on Steam!

And now, the changelog.

Content

Added Gibs to Roids.

Added Gibs to Hickory (Fire).

Added Gibs to Hickory (Fuel).

Added Gibs to Trigger Fingers.

Added Gibs to Mobius.

Added Gibs to The Charcarrion (Alive).

Added Gibs and a unique death animation to The Charcarrion (Dead).

Added Gibs and a unique death animation to The the Head of the Ouroboros.

Added Gibs and a unique death animation to The the Body of the Ouroboros.

Added Gibs and a unique death animation to The the Corpse of the Ouroboros.

Added Gibs and a unique death animation to The the Tail of the Ouroboros.

Added Gibs to Smoothskin.

Added Gibs to the Mother's Visage.

Added Gibs to the Father's Visage.

Added Gibs to the Sibling's Visage.

Added Gibs to My Own Visage.

Added Gibs to This Pitiful Corpse.

Added Gibs to Osman.

Added Gibs to Sinnoks.

Added a unique death animation to Heaven.

Added Gibs to all Incarnate (Red).

Added Gibs to all Incarnate (Blue)

Added Gibs to all Incarnate (Yellow)

Added Gibs to all Incarnate (Purple)

Added a new tutorial upon getting an item for the first time.

Added a new tutorial upon opening a coin chest for the first time.

Added a new tutorial upon speaking to a flavour NPC for the first time.

Added a new scene after starting a new run after killing This Pitiful Corpse for the first time.

Features

Added a "Slap Tracker" for the achievement "God of Phalanges, Palms and Pain."

Added new death dialogue hints for Roids.

Added new death dialogue hints for Hickory.

Added new death dialogue hints for Trigger Fingers.

Added new death dialogue hints for Mobius.

Added new death dialogue hints for The Charcarrion.

Added new death dialogue hints for The Ouroboros.

Added new death dialogue hints for The Smoothskin.

Added new death dialogue hints for This Pitiful Corpse.

Added new death dialogue hints for Heaven.

Added new death dialogue hints for Osman Sinnoks.

The intro cinematic can now be replayed by replaying the tutorial.

The skip cinematic button has been added to the intro cinematic.

Character Balance

Reworked "Rebuild" to also heal the caster at all levels.

Reworked "Pressure Point" to consume pigment before dealing damage to enemies.

Hans can now appear as a free fool in the Far Shore.

Boyle can now appear as a free fool in the Far Shore.

Enemy Balance

"Starvation" now has a 50% chance to inflict 2 frail to the Ouroboros to incentivize attacking after Starvation has been performed.

Increased the Likelihood of Heaven performing "Come Home".

"Decompose" now deals 5-20 self damage.

The Charcarrion no longer exhausts the players abilities when "Fatalism" is triggered. Fatalism no longer consumes all overflow.

Item Balance

Rebalanced "Fishing Rods" item pool. (It is still amazing, don't worry.)

Increased "Colon Coins" consume chance to 4%

Decreased "Take a Penny, Leave a Penny"s consume chance to 4%.

Quest Balance

Mordrake can no longer appear until Bimini, Gospel and Leviat have been unlocked.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Anton's quest would encounter a critical error if you payed him over 10 coins before we decreased his initial hiring cost.

Fixed an issue where items gained over the inventory cap would not be added correctly.

Upon death enemies no longer display "All Status Removed".

Mordrake no Longer need to be spoken to twice to complete his quest.

"Effigy of the Mettle Mother" Now properly prevents fire from decreasing.

Fixed a layering issue in Thype's overworld room.

Fixed a minor issue with the overworld boss portal sprites that only Maceo would ever care about because it really wasn't a big deal but was just bugging me so badly seriously a bunch of pixels were the wrong colour how did I manage to screw that up.

Improved Layering in Smoothskin's boss Arena.

Improved layering in the Garden's combat background.

Improved layering in the Roid's boss Arena.

Improved layering in the Mobius boss Arena.

When attacking an enemy or party member with Divine protection 0 damage will no longer be displayed if the damage is direct.

Typo