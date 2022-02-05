 Skip to content

Parasite Infection update for 5 February 2022

Update r1.08

Build 8152260 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Part 2] Sandra “Mouth Mutation” event limited as a one off event (as it should have been)

[Part 1+ art] Fixed image links for purple and red werm infestation passages. Fixed starfish image links for cases of infesting other than the 1st pair of breasts

[Part 2] When teacher is fully infested (neck choker and breasts starfish) and nurse if fully infested (neck choker, breasts starfish, vagina canal and werms in mouth, breasts, vagina, anus) there is a special infestation scene in the classroom after all sex education classes

[Part 3] Profile images(when infesting a character from part 2) links changed to lowercase and added brett and linda profile image links

