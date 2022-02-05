Minor Patch 1.52j Notes

BALANCE
- Increased drop rate of Lucky Envelopes from champions, bosses
- Increased event item drop rate in general slightly from champs/bosses
BUGS
- The “Counter Swallow” attack of the Nian monster and Tyrant Dragon no longer affects corral pets
- The dungeon floor name in the upper left should no longer overlap UI at some resolutions
- Fixed bottom HUD UI positioning issues at various resolutions
- Bottom hud UI should no longer overlap full-screen UI at various resolutions
- Pressing “Escape” to open the options menu should now correctly show a full background behind the entire screen at all resolutions
- Fixed bug related to duplicate pets on game load… again
- Riverstone Waterway unlock should be global now
Changed files in this update