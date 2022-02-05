 Skip to content

Tangledeep update for 5 February 2022

Minor Patch 1.52j Notes

BALANCE

  • Increased drop rate of Lucky Envelopes from champions, bosses
  • Increased event item drop rate in general slightly from champs/bosses

BUGS

  • The “Counter Swallow” attack of the Nian monster and Tyrant Dragon no longer affects corral pets
  • The dungeon floor name in the upper left should no longer overlap UI at some resolutions
  • Fixed bottom HUD UI positioning issues at various resolutions
  • Bottom hud UI should no longer overlap full-screen UI at various resolutions
  • Pressing “Escape” to open the options menu should now correctly show a full background behind the entire screen at all resolutions
  • Fixed bug related to duplicate pets on game load… again
  • Riverstone Waterway unlock should be global now

