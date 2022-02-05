Happy Tanksgiving is improved, and the unlock system has been adjusted

Hey there!

Hope you're doing well!

I had a good day today at the Boston Festival of Indie Games, and in my downtime I finished some updates that were long overdue.

Most of them are related to Happy Tanksgiving. The tank collision detection system has been a problem for so long, and since you're fighting against hovertanks that can, uhh, hover... I figure you should be able to drive under them. So no more getting pinned in place by a viewer. Accuracy of the tank cannon has also been improved for the streamer's super tank, so bullets don't veer off in a ridiculous direction. I think the accuracy can be off by only 8 degrees in an extreme case now, and it'll be perfectly accurate 25% of the time.

The system to unlock games has also changed!

Since Splat Chat is the simplest game, it will now function as a tutorial game, and it'll be the only one you can play at first. Once you complete a single game with any number of players, Minesweeper Extreme: 100 will be unlocked. From there, if 25 people play Minesweeper Extreme: 100, Happy Tanksgiving will unlock. And if 50 people play Happy Tanksgiving, you'll get access to the very experimental Bombertown.

The only other change in this version is more translation support for other languages. I'm making good progress here, but I still have more work to get done before I can update the Steam page.

Again, to everyone that has invited me into their stream, or taken the time to play and provide feedback, I am so thankful for you, and it's because of you that these games are getting better and things are getting fixed. Please keep the feedback coming!

All the best,

-Jaime