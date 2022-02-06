Update 2.4

New features
- Teleport movement mechanics
- New environment physics
- New navigation system
- New impact sound system
- Visual+gameplay hint for maps at map selection
- In-Game Menu (hood, music on/off)
- Effects on Avatars in Magical Areas
The Dark River Ruins
- Added new effects in Magic areas
- Added new effects in Labyrinth
- Sound overhaul
- Collision overhaul
- Added Navigation mechanics
Abandoned Shrine
- New singleplayer/multiplayer challenges
- Added new effects in Magic areas
- Collision overhaul
- Added Navigation mechanics
- Added new game mechanics
Improvements
- Tutorial updated
- Text drawing quality improvement
- Better shader for real-time lighting
- More "Curse" events
- New shading and lighting in the Waiting Room. The lighting globe has a new shader.
- New visual for player teleportation
- Lobby optimization
Fixes
- Lag in Avatar movement in multiplayer
- Lag in Crystal light movement in multiplayer
- Puzzle pieces sometimes could not be moved by magic focus
- Sometimes the magic marker on your hand didn't glow in the dark when you acquired a particular school of magic.
Known issues
- Portal cube is not rendered in the mirror
- InGame menu is not working during the dwarf curse
- The portal cube can be thrown through menu buttons
- Some sounds are played incorrectly or cut off
- On some corners, you can teleport too close to walls where you can get your head in the wall and the visual penalty kicks in. In this case, use your stick to move out or check that you have left your Hero's Circle, which you can see at your feet.
Future
In the meantime, the team is working on new maps, upgrading existing maps, new game modes such as combat, platform mechanics, new spells, creatures and continues to polish the current state of the game.
You can follow these in our dev-diary on the Discord channel, where we welcome further suggestions, feedback and answer questions.
We welcome anyone interested in the development of this game!
Discord Zephyrus
