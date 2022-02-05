- Players will not be able to build around a chaotic crystal until they harmonize it
- Once they do harmonize a crystal, the chunk will become their protected area and other players won't be able to make changes to the buildings in that chunk (eventually I will add features that allow players to team up and own land together)
- All buildings made in the area around a crystal will automatically get added to a blueprint
- Crystals will require energy
- The player can attain energy from defeating elementals (and eventually through other means)
- Players can add energy to a crystal and will need to continue to do so in order to keep the crystal claimed
- Once the crystal runs out of energy the player's building will start to fade away and the crystal will become chaotic again
- If another player finds this crystal they will be able to claim it and the original crystal buildings will be removed from the world and saved as a blueprint for the original crystal owner
- However if the original crystal owner gets to their crystal before anyone else claims it they will be able to refuel it without having to reclaim it and their building will return to it's state before it started to fade away
Skullborn Playtest update for 5 February 2022
v0.0.29 crystal rework
Patchnotes via Steam Community
