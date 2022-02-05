 Skip to content

DEATHGRIP Playtest update for 5 February 2022

Version v0.0892 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Significant performance improvements
  • General major/minor improvements across tracks to improve playability and visuals
  • Calduga has been substantially redesigned
  • Volgraev has an easier/slower path
  • Eyr has been fixed in several areas
  • New respawn system that doesn't rely on checkpoints, respawning closer to death location
  • Racer now respawns with speed
  • Updated Firewall visuals/behavior
  • Added vsync
  • Fixed first person invulnerability bug
  • Mitigated several skip issues. Should be rare now
  • AI improvements and functional on all tracks
  • Camera location has been adjusted for the second follow view

A good portion of time has been spent on Track 9 which should be ready soon. It's the most complex track thus far so it's taken a bit longer than expected.

Thanks for your support and patience. As always if you encounter any problems, please let us know. We're always active on discord: https://discord.gg/GwxtNFT

