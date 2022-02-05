Version v0.0892 Update

- Significant performance improvements
- General major/minor improvements across tracks to improve playability and visuals
- Calduga has been substantially redesigned
- Volgraev has an easier/slower path
- Eyr has been fixed in several areas
- New respawn system that doesn't rely on checkpoints, respawning closer to death location
- Racer now respawns with speed
- Updated Firewall visuals/behavior
- Added vsync
- Fixed first person invulnerability bug
- Mitigated several skip issues. Should be rare now
- AI improvements and functional on all tracks
- Camera location has been adjusted for the second follow view
A good portion of time has been spent on Track 9 which should be ready soon. It's the most complex track thus far so it's taken a bit longer than expected.
Thanks for your support and patience. As always if you encounter any problems, please let us know. We're always active on discord: https://discord.gg/GwxtNFT
Changed files in this update