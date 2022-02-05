 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 5 February 2022

Noble Fates 0.23.0.83 released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix Update #51 


Fix characters who get stuck carrying a corpse that was traded away  

Feast  
Impose time limit on waiting for people to get ready  
Should ensure speech happens if feast isn't interrupted```

