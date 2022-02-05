Noble Fates 0.23.0.83 released!

Hotfix Update #51
Fix characters who get stuck carrying a corpse that was traded away
Feast
Impose time limit on waiting for people to get ready
Should ensure speech happens if feast isn't interrupted```
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Hotfix Update #51
Fix characters who get stuck carrying a corpse that was traded away
Feast
Impose time limit on waiting for people to get ready
Should ensure speech happens if feast isn't interrupted```
Changed files in this update