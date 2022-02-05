 Skip to content

Prepare For Warp: Unlimited Edition: Beyond Insanji update for 5 February 2022

BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.6.130: Laser Focus

Version 2.0.6.130: Laser Focus

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.

Last time I talked about the strong possibility of weakening high level lasers a bit. I have now implemented that. Previously, base laser strength would start at 1.0 at level 1 increase by 0.5 for each level beyond the first. This progression remains the same for Laser levels 1 through 5, but now starting at level 6 the increase will only be 0.25 for each level up to level 11, and then a final 0.5 increase at level 12. This addresses a balance issue where higher-level lasers combined with high-level Dark Matter laser upgrades were making mid-late game levels too easy to clear.

  • Balancing:

    • Reduced laser strength progression for level 6-11 Laser upgrade by 50%

  • Improvements:

    • Change the calculation of the rendered width of a laser beam. Laser width will now be proportional to the square root of the laser power instead of increasing linearly.

    • Adjust assignment of colors in generated color schemes. Levels will all still feature the same hues, but the assignment of those hues to level elements may vary from prior versions.

      • On 4-color schemes, level elements will always be assigned complementary colors, rather than the complementary colors possibly getting split between level elements.
      • On 3-color schemes, there will no longer be a strong left-right color wheel rotation bias on the hue offset assignment.

Base App Content Depot 1805961
