BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.6.130: Laser Focus

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.
Last time I talked about the strong possibility of weakening high level lasers a bit. I have now implemented that. Previously, base laser strength would start at 1.0 at level 1 increase by 0.5 for each level beyond the first. This progression remains the same for Laser levels 1 through 5, but now starting at level 6 the increase will only be 0.25 for each level up to level 11, and then a final 0.5 increase at level 12. This addresses a balance issue where higher-level lasers combined with high-level Dark Matter laser upgrades were making mid-late game levels too easy to clear.
Balancing:
- Reduced laser strength progression for level 6-11 Laser upgrade by 50%
Improvements:
Change the calculation of the rendered width of a laser beam. Laser width will now be proportional to the square root of the laser power instead of increasing linearly.
Adjust assignment of colors in generated color schemes. Levels will all still feature the same hues, but the assignment of those hues to level elements may vary from prior versions.
- On 4-color schemes, level elements will always be assigned complementary colors, rather than the complementary colors possibly getting split between level elements.
- On 3-color schemes, there will no longer be a strong left-right color wheel rotation bias on the hue offset assignment.
Changed depots in bleedingedge branch