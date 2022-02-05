BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.6.130: Laser Focus

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.

Last time I talked about the strong possibility of weakening high level lasers a bit. I have now implemented that. Previously, base laser strength would start at 1.0 at level 1 increase by 0.5 for each level beyond the first. This progression remains the same for Laser levels 1 through 5, but now starting at level 6 the increase will only be 0.25 for each level up to level 11, and then a final 0.5 increase at level 12. This addresses a balance issue where higher-level lasers combined with high-level Dark Matter laser upgrades were making mid-late game levels too easy to clear.