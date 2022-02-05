 Skip to content

Project Kunai update for 5 February 2022

V.220205 Now Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 8152012 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Leaderboard Improvements And More Achievements!

-Added 19 new achievements

-Fixed some typo

-Teleport Effect volume issue fixed

-Leaderboard sizing system now working better

-The Top Three in Leaderboards now have special Gold, Silver and Bronze colors

-Level 3-3 now playable

-Leaderboard button position is now centered

-Fixed when Q (Hook) used, timer not starts problem

-All crosshair colors changed black to white and added outline

-Level 1-2 Wallrun stage simplified

