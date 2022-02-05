V.220205 Now Live!

Leaderboard Improvements And More Achievements!
-Added 19 new achievements
-Fixed some typo
-Teleport Effect volume issue fixed
-Leaderboard sizing system now working better
-The Top Three in Leaderboards now have special Gold, Silver and Bronze colors
-Level 3-3 now playable
-Leaderboard button position is now centered
-Fixed when Q (Hook) used, timer not starts problem
-All crosshair colors changed black to white and added outline
-Level 1-2 Wallrun stage simplified
Changed files in this update