Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 5 February 2022

Incremental balance and bug fix

Build 8151912

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Increase enemy start health and damage

-Update seed recipes, farm cubes and atmosphere generator

-Add trash tracker HUD

-BUG FIX: Cannot mine with repair and pack tool

-BUG FIX: Cannot pack enemy base or trash exchange

-BUG FIX: Update moving off hotbar while enemy firing resets firing

-BUG FIX: Correctly despawn orphaned trash from despawned asteroids on world gen (inactive trash no longer present in space)

