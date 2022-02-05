-Increase enemy start health and damage
-Update seed recipes, farm cubes and atmosphere generator
-Add trash tracker HUD
-BUG FIX: Cannot mine with repair and pack tool
-BUG FIX: Cannot pack enemy base or trash exchange
-BUG FIX: Update moving off hotbar while enemy firing resets firing
-BUG FIX: Correctly despawn orphaned trash from despawned asteroids on world gen (inactive trash no longer present in space)
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 5 February 2022
Incremental balance and bug fix
