Early Access Update Femtionio (59)

Share · View all patches · Build 8151907 · Last edited 5 February 2022 – 20:39:05 UTC by Wendy

build id: 61FED270

nornware AB is happy to announce a new update to Space Beast Terror Fright.

NEW EXPERIMENTAL NETWORK PROTOCOL (SHI6)

In an effort to improve the overall network experience, this update includes new and experimental netcode from 2022 (SHI6) along with the legacy 2018 netcode (CLSV1).

In the interest of being able to honestly compare the old and the new in this build it is possible to play both Local Area Network and Steam games using both protocols.

Please note that the front-end menu colors will be different (green rather than blue) on purpose to denote that you are playing on experimental netcode (SHI6).

I hope that you will all take the time to honestly compare the two variants and feed me back on your experiences.

MISCELLANEOUS

Added unofficial Discord and community guides links.

Updated Infravision shader, works better across legacy and vpbr materials.

Contrast of aim assist icons and text vs Infravision

Coolant ambient plays regardless of power state

Explicitly polling for XBox360 controller connections when the drop-down is opened.

XBox360 controller menu navigation has been completely removed.

Fixed third person muzzle flare positions.

Fixed erroneous weapon swapping on chat toggle.

Fixed erroneous weapon swapping on mission menu toggle.

Fixed / reset spectator / split-screen modes on reinforce (avoid getting stuck in non-self view).

Displaying CotW scoring criteria in the leaderboard screen.

Fixed CotW difficulty / power failures progress, guarding against infinite loop when selecting max difficulty (always happens at mission 32 (zero base)).

Anisotropic filtering defaults to on (uses max for current device).

Showing actual anisotropy setting.

Showing GU description in settings.

Fixed vertical text alignment of slider settings / better slider element collision.

More mouselook range.

Gui scale is now a drop-list with fixed settings.

Better VPBR reflections (legacy simple reflections are now an option).

New flashlight / lamp shape (legacy lamp is now a setting).

White airlock in holotable (just like tracker).

Scientist blip on tracker is always base color (not changed with Infravision).

Reactor shield now shown in tracker.

Drawing of security console and reactor shield (in tracker) obey normal map discovery rules.

New level styles: Adamant(flipped), Bastion(flipped), Oracle(flipped).

Iterated on labs.

Fixed barrier frames during reactor overload.

Fixed door numbers on control boxes during reactor overload (respect reactor safety protocol).

Fixed missing target icon on broken barrier control boxes.

Fixed erroneous crosshair disable when reactor safety protocol locks out frame control boxes (doors and fences).

Disabled interaction prompt on frames during overload with respect to reactor safety protocol.

Airlock door now opens immediately with reactor safety protocol enabled.

Suppressed mist around doors, panics, and reactor shield in order to prevent clipping.

New sounds for weapon swapping and Infravision toggle.

New sounds for electronics system glitching.

Relevant sounds converted to mono, saved 3.5MB.

Fixed strange audio panning looking at feet (straight down)

Fixed music to not go out of sync during power failures

No longer distorting doors in z-axis, makes decals look better (also avoids popping doors out of door frames).

Fixed broken airlock mesh when surrounded by alt-walls.

Completion status for user plans is now shown in the list (and stored on disk locally).

Modulating frequency of reactor shield while opening.

Moved path nodes outside reactor shield (improves beast movement).

Player rank is now displayed in various places (based on purchase date).

Please note that as it has been a while since the last update there may have been bugs introduced. As always, thank you for your support and patience.

/nornware AB c/o johno

nornware Dev Feed

nornware on Facebook

nornware on Twitter

nornware on YouTube