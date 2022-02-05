BETA PATCH 1.L.6.0
Server/Client Patch
This patch addresses some issues caused in the last patch. We added some new anti-cheat checks and some new options for servers. Additionally we have raised the latency cap on Official PvP servers to 400ms. Official PvE servers remain at the default 800ms.
We will continue to look for ways to track, find, and ban cheaters, hackers, and exploiters on Official servers.
- Added bUseLatencyHardCap=false config variable. By default servers use the new soft cap checking. Enable this for hard cap detection which will boot any player who exceeds server latency cap. Leave disabled to use soft cap which checks for unusual ping activity. To disable anti-cheat measures on your server, set bDisableDD=true in config.
- Added new methods and checks to prevent latency manipulation
- Fixed an issue where Admin /mute /unmute commands were not working
- Tweaked the server disconnection detection settings for clients
