2/5/22 - MAGIC Update - 2.3.7

Lawless Lands,

So, you wanted powerful magic did you?

Well, now you've got it. Originally, Lawless Lands wasn't meant to have any magic whatsoever. I added it because people wanted it, but I made it fairly weak and the game world was low magic. I increased its power over time, but it still felt lacking.

Now, magic is still somewhat rare, and the world is still considered "low magic", but magic is A LOT more powerful - as it should be given that it is rare. What's the point in using it if it sucks, right? Well, that question no longer should arise. Spell casters are much more "capable" now.

Due to this change, all magical attacks in game have gone up in power by roughly 33% all the way up to 50% in some places. Healing magic also benefits from this change. Be aware however, that enemy spell casters are also going to get these buffs.

These changes are for the base game and expansion too.

Update 2.3.7 Change Log:

Bug Fixes:

-None necessary

Changes:

-Life Force now heals an extra 5% vigor by default after revive

-Mend now heals 3-9 vigor (2-7 previous)

-Curse now deals 3-5 damage (1-4 previous)

-Siphon now steals 4-8 vigor (3-5 previous)

-Blast now deals 6-10 damage (2-7 previous)

-Smite now deals 9-15 damage (10-12 previous)

-Scorch now deals 6-18 damage (6-12 previous)

-Surge now deals 20-30 damage (15-25 previous)

NOTE: Your save game will be UNAFFECTED.

Even though some of these numerical changes seem small, their effect in game will be pretty huge. Upon testing, I noticed a significant difference between how the spells were prior to the changes and after. Spell casters are now actually formidable.

Enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː