 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hexarchy update for 5 February 2022

Hexarchy Alpha Update 0.377

Share · View all patches · Build 8151845 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you to all of our testers!

UI Changes

  • Improved card readability
  • Resource sale events are now grouped together
  • Added historical quotes to Tech and Civic cards
  • Slowed down some card and resource animations
  • Font and some card illustration changes
  • Error text improvements
  • Removed flashing green circle indicating a city has a citizen that can be moved for free (nobody knew what it went)
  • Road costs turn red when you can't afford the road you're drawing

Tutorial Changes

  • Tutorial difficulty reduced
  • Tutorial engine improved to better handle unpredictable player behavior
  • Tutorial tips can be disabled after the first time you play the tutorial
  • Tips displayed in the tutorial will no longer be displayed again in a normal game unless you select "Reset Tips"

Misc

  • Can no longer give food and luxury resources to enemy cities

Changed files in this update

Hexarchy-Win64 Depot 1356811
  • Loading history…
Hexarchy-Mac Depot 1356812
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.