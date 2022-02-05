Hexarchy Alpha Update 0.377

Thank you to all of our testers!
UI Changes
- Improved card readability
- Resource sale events are now grouped together
- Added historical quotes to Tech and Civic cards
- Slowed down some card and resource animations
- Font and some card illustration changes
- Error text improvements
- Removed flashing green circle indicating a city has a citizen that can be moved for free (nobody knew what it went)
- Road costs turn red when you can't afford the road you're drawing
Tutorial Changes
- Tutorial difficulty reduced
- Tutorial engine improved to better handle unpredictable player behavior
- Tutorial tips can be disabled after the first time you play the tutorial
- Tips displayed in the tutorial will no longer be displayed again in a normal game unless you select "Reset Tips"
Misc
- Can no longer give food and luxury resources to enemy cities
Changed files in this update